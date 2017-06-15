Mamata’s unnecessary promise triggered fresh round of Gorkhaland agitation: CPI

Hyderabad, June 15: The Communist Party of India on Thursday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violent agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state, saying her unnecessary promise earlier was the cause for the fresh round of protests.

"Unneccessarily, Mamata Banerjee has given them some sort of hope on statehood earlier. That's the reason it has again come up," CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

"Real issue is: unnecessarily, promise given by her and I think that created this kind of problem," he said. "Otherwise, during the Left Front government the agitation for separate Gorkhaland State) was not violent, except for one time."

He said that "the Left parties were opposed to the statehood demand from the very beginning. Reddy said there can be negotiation with the agitators "even for some more rights, self-governing acts, but not for a separate state.There can be a dialogue after some time when things cool down," he said.

Reports from Darjeeling in West Bengal said protesters and riot police hurled stones at each other and a car was set ablaze after a series of raids today on premises connected with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, whose separatist campaign is spiralling deeper into violence.

Earlier today, police recovered more than 300 weapons, including arrows and explosives in raids on premises connected with Gurung, sparking a call by the separatist group for an indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills.

PTI