Mamata to raise Ganga erosion problem with Modi

Kolkata, May 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Ganga erosion issue during her visit to Delhi beginning Wednesday.

Banerjee was scheduled to hold a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to finalise a common non-BJP candidate for the presidential elections in July.

Banerjee, speaking to the media before leaving for the national capital at the city airport, said that she has asked for an appointment with the Prime Minister within the next two days.

She expected to meet Modi either on Wednesday or Thursday and discuss river problems affecting the people, including the Ganga erosion issue.

Claiming that the state was not getting adequate Central aid in certain areas, the Trinamool Congress supremo said she would try to sort out the problem.

"There are some areas where we are not getting funds. I will talk on that. Whenever I go to Delhi at least once or twice I meet him in a year. That is our routine and that is a courtesy. That's why I have asked for his time," she said.

IANS