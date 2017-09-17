Mamata's stern warning to BJP: Don't play with fire during Durga Puja, Muharram

Issuing a stern warning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned the RSS and its associate political parties such as the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against 'playing with fire' during Durga Puja celebrations and Muharram.

The TMC chief warned these organisations against disturbing peace during festivities in the state.

"The Muslim Population of West Bengal is 30 percent. Some people are trying to play dirty politics over Durga Puja. So if the people from BJP, RSS and VHP believe they can ruin our peace, I'd ask them to not play with fire," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had on Friday decided to move forward with its plans of weapon worship or 'shastra pujan' at religious and private institutions on the day of Bijaya Dashami, refuting Banerjee's instructions to city police to prevent such a ceremony.

Earlier in August, West Bengal chief minister sparked a controversy after she declared that Durga idols will not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 on account of Muharram.

"One thing should be clear, there shouldn't be any immersion during Muharram. I even tweeted about it after the meeting with the Puja committees," the West Bengal CM said.

OneIndia News