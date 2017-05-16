Mamata pledges support to Lalu's mega rally on Aug 27

New Delhi, May 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came out in support of RJD chief Lalu Prasad after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with an alleged 'Benami' property case involving him and his family.

A day after arriving in the national capital to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Banerjee said she has accepted the invite of Lalu Prasad for his mega rally.

"Laluji we accepted your invitation to be there on August 27. We will be there," Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee's response came two days after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would jail him before the mega rally of his party on August 27.

"BJP says they will jail me asap, so our proposed 27th August Maha-Rally can't take place. Haha. My name is Lalu and I pity for such intimidators (sic)," Lalu said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the IT Department sleuths carried out searches at Lalu's premises as also at the premises of party MP P.C. Gupta and several businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram and Rewari.

Soon after the IT Department raids, the RJD supremo said that he was not afraid and he would not bow before any one and fight "fascist forces" till his last breath.

IANS