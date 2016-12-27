Mamata loses cool in joint conference

Mamata Banerjee shot back at media persons for asking a question regarding regional parties to Rahul Gandhi.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Dec 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suddenly lost her cool at a joint conference of eight political parties, taking objection to a question posed to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

As Gandhi was asked how the party's move to take support of regional parties like Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and DMK would contribute to its "growth", Banerjee intervened.

"I object to this question. You cannot compare Trinamool Congress with other political parties. We are a very transparent party. Prime Minister Modi tries to malign us...This is wrong. You ask me if you have any allegation... I 'll answer..Don't mislead the country..How will Rahul answer about my party?" Banerjee retorted.

IANS

Read more about:

west bengal, chief minister, mamata banerjee, press conference, rahul gandhi

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 22:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 