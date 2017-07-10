"Mamata has politically radicalised the Muslims of West Bengal"

In West Bengal, a communal riot can break out at the drop of a hat. There are various factors that have contributed to the state being in such a volatile situation. The BJP says that for Mamata Banerjee, the problem began when she politically radicalised the Muslims in the state to serve her own vote bank.

The BJP's spokesperson, G V L Narasimha Rao says that the situation is going out of control repeatedly. He tells OneIndia that to nurture her own political gains in the state, Mamata has politically radicalised the Muslims and converted them into a vote bank.

The situation in Bengal is repeatedly going out of control and she is unable to control the problem. I do not know whether this is intentional or unintentional, Rao adds.

With the political tide fast changing, Mamata has become insecure and is indulging her an extreme form of political radicalisation, he also says. I think she is being challenged now. Generally in Bengal it takes a while for the political tide to turn. When it starts happening, it takes place at a rapid pace.

The times have changed today, Rao says. The CPI(M) was sustaining a change for a very long time. However in today's era, it only takes a spark for things to change or turn out, he also adds. The recent events have provided that spark for change, the BJP's national spokesperson also says.

When asked about the prospects of the BJP for 2019 in West Bengal, Rao says that the party is in with a very good chance. If you notice after 2014, the focus of our national president, Amit Shah has been on the weaker states. He has focused extensively on states such as Bengal, Kerala, North Eastern states of Assam etc.

We are making significant strides in all these states. Our vote margin has increased impressively in Kerala and we continue to make giant strides in Odisha. In Assam where we put in a lot of focus, we managed to win. The success story has however been in the eastern states of the country where we have made significant strides, Rao also explains.

OneIndia News