Kolkata, Jan 22: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her party's "full support" to the alliance between the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Full support from Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial to the good alliance for UP between @incindia & @samajwadiparty — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 22, 2017

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 at a joint press conference addressed by Raj Babbar and Samajwadi Party's state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

[UP assembly elections 2017: SP-Congress alliance sealed]

Samajwadi party will field 298 candidates while the Congress will field 105 in the upcoming UP eletions.

The BJP also released its second list of 155 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will be contesting from Noida.

[UP: BJP announces its second list of 155 candidates]

IANS