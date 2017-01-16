Mamata congratulates Akhilesh for getting SP symbol

Kolkata, Jan 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for getting Samajwadi Party's 'bicycle' symbol for contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Congratulations @yadavakhilesh for getting SP symbol. You deserve it," Banerjee said in a tweet. In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission today recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and alloted the reserved symbol 'bicycle' to it for contesting the coming assembly polls.

During the ongoing rift in the Samajwadi Party family, the TMC leadership had extended support to Akhilesh by terming him as the "most popular leader" of the state. Banerjee and several top TMC leaders share a very cordial relationship with Akhilesh Yadav.

PTI