Mamata Banerjee hopes for consensus Presidential candidate

New Delhi, May 25: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hoped for a consensus candidate for the presidential election.

"The President is the custodian of the Constitution and it will be very good for the entire country if we have a consensus candidate much like (late former President) A.P.J. Abdul Kalam," Banerjee told the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee was in the national capital for the second time in a month and is slated to attend a luncheon meet at Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence on Friday. Prominent opposition leaders have been invited for the meet where the issue of selecting a consensus candidate for the presidential election is to be discussed.

Banerjee on May 16 had held talks with Sonia Gandhi over a common presidential nominee from the Opposition ranks.

Talking about her meeting with Modi, Banerjee said she raised the issue of funds for to her state under various central schemes.

"Of the Rs 10,500 crore due we have got only Rs 2,000 crore so far. I apprised the Prime Minister about the Rs 8,000 crore that is still due. He said he will look into the matter," said Banerjee. Asked if she had had a word with Modi on the presidential election, Banerjee said "no".

IANS