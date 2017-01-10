Mamata Banerjee blames Modi for deaths due to demonetisation

Kolkata, Jan 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for over 120 deaths following demonetisation.

"Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths (of) demonetisation victims," she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday launched three days of nationwide protests demanding Modi's resignation. The party staged demonstrations across the country denouncing the demonetisation move by the government.

Post demonetisation, Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Modi and said that the situation in the country was worse than Emergency under Modi. She evern sought a national government minus Modi's presence.

IANS