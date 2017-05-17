Mamata Banerjee accepts Lalu's invite to mega rally

Earlier,this month Lalu had said that he would convene an all-India rally of opposition parties in August.

Kolkata, May 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's invitation to attend a rally of political parties opposed to the BJP-led central government in August next.

"Lalu Ji, We accepted your invitation to be there on August 27. We will be there," Banerjee said in a tweet.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee's acceptance of the invitation came on a day when IT raids were carried out at various locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in search of the alleged benami properties linked to Lalu Prasad and others.

The former Bihar chief minister earlier this month had said he would convene in August in Patna an all-India rally of parties opposed to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

According to the RJD, the meeting would be a precursor to a Bihar-like grand alliance at the national level to dethrone the Narendra Modi government from power in the 2019 general election.

PTI

