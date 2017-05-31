Mamata to attend UN event, will speak on Bengal's achievements

Kolkata, May 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will be attending a UN programme in The Hague on June 22-23 where she will speak on the state's achievement in various aspects of public service.

"They have invited me to speak on the achievement of West Bengal in public service delivery system and public service innovation 2013. The programme would be happening in The Hague in Netherlands," Banerjee said.

"This is a matter of great prestige. Lets see how we can showcase Bengal's achievements to them and how much they appreciate Bengal's achievements," she added.

IANS