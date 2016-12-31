Mamata attacks Modi over cash withdrawal limit, demonetisation deaths

Governments may come into power but they just cannot snatch people's economic rights,Mamata said.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, Dec 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Union government over the restrictions on cash withdrawals and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged 112 deaths following demonetisation.

"Modi Babu, public are not beggars of your Government. Why are there still restrictions on cash withdrawal ? 50 days are now over. How can you take away the rights of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money," she tweeted.

Mamata attacks Modi over noteban

Modi announced demonetisation of high value currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

"Governments may come into power but they just cannot snatch people's economic rights," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo slammed Modi for his "arrogance." "Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 112 deaths," she added.

IANS

Read more about:

mamata banerjee, narendra modi, demonetisation, kolkata, west bengal

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 17:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 31, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 