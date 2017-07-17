Mamata asks opposition to unite against BJP for the 'sake of country'

As the Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, her party will play an aggressive role in coming days.

Speaking to media, Mamata said, "We will play an aggressive role in Parliament. We are ready to go to jail but will not bow our heads." Mamata, who is also part of 18-political parties who are opposing the centre on several fronts, urged others to vote against the BJP 'for the sake of country'. She also termed 'demonetisation' and 'GST' biggest scams by the BJP.

Demonetisation and GST biggest scams. We will not bow down our head, we will be happy to go to jail: Mamata Banerjee, WB CM pic.twitter.com/RVS0ACv0bz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

Talking about Presdential elections, Mamata said, "We voted for Meira Kumar to register our protest against 'present atrocities' in the country." She also urged political parties to vote for opposition party candidate Meira Kumar in the presidential election over NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

'West Bengal, the biggest sufferer'

Lambasting the central government for India's "deteriorating" relations with neighbours China, Nepal and Bangladesh, she alleged her state is the "biggest sufferer" due to the Narendra Modi-led regime's "diplomatic failure".

"Bengal is sandwiched and so we are worst sufferers. Bengal is bordered by Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We want good relations with Bangladesh," she told the media at the assembly here.

"If Sikkim goes to China... there being no difference between Sikkim and Darjeeling as they are adjacent... Siliguri corridor is Chicken's Neck, then due to the Centre's faults and because of the deteriorating relations (with neighbours) due to its failure to officiate diplomatically, the central government has ruined ties with Bangladesh, Nepal and China as also Bhutan," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Centre has ruined relationship with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We are the worst sufferers. Where is NIA?intelligence agencies?: WB CM pic.twitter.com/RjigMQHYL9 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

On the security of border area, she asked why the are the borders kept open? What is SSB, IB, RAW doing here?'. She further alleged that People belonging to the Jamaat are being allowed in West Bengal.

