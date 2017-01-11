Mamata accuses Centre of running 'terror campaign' to silence opposition

Kolkata, Jan 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of running a terror campaign to silence the opposition. She also alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate her in a plane crash as she was in the forefront of the anti-Modi protests.

"Even a conspiracy was hatched to kill me in a plane crash. Later they suspended two pilots. Air Traffic Control is putting the blame somewhere. Others are putting the blame elsewhere. Police not getting any document to conduct a proper probe. They (the government) are dangerous. They can do anything and everything," Banerjee said at a dharna programme organsied by the Trinamool Congress before the Reserve Bank of India regional office in Kolkata against demonetisation.

The Trinamool's three day dharna before the RBI office began on Monday.

"An unprecedented, pointless terror campaign is going on in the country," said Banerjee.

IANS