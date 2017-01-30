Mallya's 1.5 lakh mails under CBI scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation which had filed a chargesheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya is now scanning his 1.5 lakh emails. Sources say that these emails are crucial to the probe as it would help find if any undue favours were doled out to Mallya.

Agencies are trying to find if favours were granted to Mallya who has been accused of defaulting on loans to the tune of Rs 6,900 crore. The mails under the scanner are those which have been sent to company officials, bankers and political leaders.

Officials say that if evidence is found that favours were granted then it would form part of the additional chargesheet that they would file against Mallya and others. The CBI says that most of the loans were granted to Mallya between 2006 and 2009 when he was a member of Parliament.

In the chargesheet that was filed last week, it was stated that undue favours were granted to Mallya who obtained a loan for Kingfisher Airlines from the IDBI bank. The loan amount was to the tune of Rs 900 crore. The CBI accused some officials of the bank of granting the loan despite the airline having negative ratings.

