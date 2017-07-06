Mallya extradition hearing, India submits relevant papers

In a bid to extradite former liquor baron Vijay Mallya, India has submitted relevant papers before the Westminster Magistrates' Court. The court is expected to hear the matter today.

India has taken all necessary steps to ensure that there are no gaps in the case. The officials have also denied that there was any delay in submitting the relevant papers before the court while also adding that there would be no gaps.

During the June hearing, Mallya's team had served a 'Statement of Issues on the Court and CPS Extradition Team'. The document contained the bars to extradition that Mallya would raise; for each bar, his legal is expected to provide supporting evidence by a date yet to be decided.

OneIndia News