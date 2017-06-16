Mallya extradition: CBI rubbishes delay charge

Two days after a court in the UK nudged India for delaying the submission of documents in the Vijay Mallya case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has negated the charge. The CBI said that documents related to extradition of Mallya were sent to the UK in February itself while supporting documents were also handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) much before the June 13 hearing in the case.

The CBI said that the Tuesday hearing (June 13) in the UK was not related to Mallya's extradition. The agency spokesperson R K Gaur said that the June 13 hearing was "for case management review".

The purpose of case management review is to determine further steps to be taken in the case and to draw a timetable for extradition proceedings. It is not extradition hearing, Gaur said.

The CBI said the main chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet of Rs 900 crore fraud case against Mallya, extradition dossier, relied upon documents, non-bailable warrant, sworn affidavit of Superintendent of Police of CBI and other documents like evidence containing falsities, misstatements and false representations of Mallya were forwarded before June 13 hearing.

The statement by the CBI said that the chargesheet against Mallya was filed on January 24 this year in the Special CBI court in Mumbai after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him on January 31. It said that the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya was forwarded on February 9, 2017 to the UK authorities through diplomatic channels.

The extradition dossier contained details of evidence including the chargesheet filed along with relied upon documents and non-bailable warrant of arrest.

"All the evidence regarding falsities, misstatements and false representations of Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines Limited (KAL) and officials of KAL had already been forwarded to authorities of UK," said Gaur in the statement. CBI officials said that all documents technically reached UK before June 13 CMR hearing.

OneIndia News