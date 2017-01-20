Malegaon blasts: Sadhvi Pragya likely to walk free soon

New Delhi, Jan 20: Sadhvi Pragya Singh, who has spent a little over 6 years in jail in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, is likely to walk free. The National Investigation Agency which is probing the case told the Bombay High Court that it would have no objection if bail is granted to her.

The NIA submission was backed by the fact that the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act or MCOCA are not applicable to this case.

Sadhvi had moved the high court after her bail was rejected by a lower court. The probe agencies had earlier slapped MCOCA on the accused on the ground that they were involved in other cases as well. However, the NIA made it clear that the accused were involved only in the Malegaon 2008 case and hence MCOCA would not be applicable to them.

Sadhvi said in her bail plea that she has been in jail for a little over 6 years. The charges are not framed as yet. "I am a woman suffering from terminal illness and hence bail should be granted."

She also cited the probe by the Maharashtra ATS and termed it as tainted. Before the NIA took over the case it was the ATS which probed the case. She added that several witnesses had retracted their statements.

On September 29, 2008, seven people were killed and 100 others injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded at Malegaon in Maharashtra.

OneIndia News