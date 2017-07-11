Malayalam superstar Dileep remanded to judicial custody

Malayalam film star Dileep has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The actor who was arrested on charges of conspiracy on Monday evening was taken to a magistrate's house in Angamali on Tuesday morning where he was sent to judicial custody.

Dileep, a popular Malayalam actor has been made accused in a molestation case involving a top actress from South Indian film industry. Dileep who was called for questioning by the Kerala police on Monday was grilled for hours before he was formally arrested. Dileep who had appeared for questioning earlier last week had denied any connection with prime accused in the molestation case, Pulsar Suni.

The Kerala police arrested Dileep after photos of Suni at the actor's shoot location emerged, The photos were treated as proof of Suni being Dileep's acquaintance. Dileep has been arrested on conspiracy charges in the actress assault case. Incidentally, it was Dileep's former wife and actor Manju Warrier who had alleged conspiracy in the case. During a meeting of the Association of Malayalam movie artists, Warrier had called upon all artists to help the police bring the culprits to the books. The association, however, had decided to back Dileep.

Dileep was questioned for the first time after an inmate lodged with prime accused Pulsar Suni told the police that the actor had a role to play in the molestation case. A casual conversation between two jail inmates landed a superstar in police custody. In February, an actress was abducted in her own car and molested for hours before being dropped off at a friend's house. In her complaint, she alleged that the perpetrator clicked pictures of her in a bid to threaten her.

OneIndia News