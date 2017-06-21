Malayalam actress molestation case: Prime accused names film industry bigwigs

Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the Malayalam actress molestation case is said to have confessed about industry bigwigs hiring him. Suni is said to have revealed details of the 'megastar' who hired him to assault the actress to his jailmate who will now be questioned in the case.

The new revelations have brought about twists in the high-profile case. Suni is said to have revealed details of who hired him to assault the actress to his jailmate Jinse. Jinse, a resident of Chalakudy in Thrissur district was jailed in a cheating case. Suni has allegedly named a prominent Malayalam actor and a director who facilitated the crime.

Pulsar Suni is said to have confessed that he was hired by a prominent actor to humiliate the actress while another director helped him access the survivor's travel schedule. The actress was assaulted by Suni and his accomplices on the night of February 17. The police are expected to record Jinse's statement before the judicial magistrate and issue notices to the two names Suni has mentioned.

Suni is also said to have told his jailmate that the actor who hired him wanted to humiliate the actress and was confident that she would not approach the police since she was engaged. The actor, according to Suni's confession, also asked for the entire act to be captured on camera.

OneIndia News