Malayalam actress molestation case: Actor Dileep arrested on conspiracy charges

In a new development in the Kerala actress kidnap case, Popular Malayalam Actor Dileep was arrested on Monday evening on conspiracy charges.

The probe into the February kidnapping has turned murkier ever since the name of superstar Dileep got linked in the case.

Popular Malayalam film actress was abducted on February 18, 2017, for a while on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on February 18 Friday night by some people, who reportedly took pictures of her to blackmail her.

The incident, reportedly, took place while the victim was returning from a shoot, when Sunil and Martin forcefully entered the car and tried to take her pictures.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 pm.

OneIndia News