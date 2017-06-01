Make 'Yoga Day' a memorable one, urges PM Modi

New Delhi, June 1: The Yoga enthusiast Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to his Twitter handle as an initiative of making Yoga popular among the masses.

With an intention of creating a healthier society and to intimate about the much awaited Yoga day, PM Modi said that till June 21, he would be sharing different aspects relating to the physical, mental and spiritual practices involved in Yoga.

"On 21st June, the world will come together to mark the 3rd #YogaDay. Let us all make this occasion a memorable one," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Till the 21st, I will be sharing different aspects relating to Yoga and #YogaDay," he added.

He appealed the society to become a 'yogi' and create a better country.

"Yoga is integrating the world. Come, become a Yogi in the movement to make Yoga popular & create a better & healthier society. #YogaDay," he tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a video showing people praying ahead of performing the Yoga.

"Let us begin with a prayer, which is always suggested before practising Yoga. #YogaDay," he said.

The world will observe third International Yoga Day on June 21.

OneIndia News