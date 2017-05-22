Major who tied protester to jeep as human shield in Kashmir awarded by Army

Major Nitin Gogoi, an army officer who tied protester to jeep as human shield in Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded the medal for counter-insurgency operations by COAS for sustained efforts in counter insurgency operations.

The Army man shot into prominence when he was photographed escaping a mob of stone-pelters in the Valley by tying an alleged stone-pelter to the bonnet of his car.

The video had gone viral, sparking anger on social media. In the video, the army is heard announcing "this is how stone throwers will be dealt with". The security forces had maintained that it was purely an act of defence.

While many have denounced his move to use a human shield, many in the Defence establishment have hailed the move as one that prevented violence in the Valley.

OneIndia News