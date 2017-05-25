Major Gogoi who tied stone-pelter to jeep hailed as hero who defeated Mughals

Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi has been equated to a medieval war hero who beat the Mughal army which tried to conquer Assam in 1671. Major Gogoi has been in the news after he tied a stone pelter to a jeep in Kashmir and used him as a human shield against protesters.

In Major Gogoi's home town in Namrup, Assam people have been singing praises. On Facebook, Abhijit Baruah wrote, "Asom gourab Major Leetul Gogoi Zindabad (long live Major Leetul Gogoi, pride of Assam)!"

"Such daredevilry can be only expected from descendants of Bir Lachit Borphukan. Proud of you Major Leetul Gogoi! Keep the flag flying high!" This was written by an entrepreneur Shyam Kanu Mahanta.

Many in Assam have now decided to invite the Major and honour him.

Gogoi is an Ahom, the community that had ruled Assam for 600 years before the British annexed Assam in 1824. Borphukan was the Ahom general who defeated the Mughals at the Battle of Saraighat following the greatest naval battle ever on a river in 1671.

Major Gogoi had joined the army as a jawan at 18 and joined the Dehradun-based Army Cadet College nine years later to become an officer. He was commissioned as a lieutenant in December 2008.

Dharmeswar Gogoi and his wife Swarnalata Gogoi who are the parents of the Major however sought to be left alone. He has done his duty which is expected of all soldiers, they said.

OneIndia News