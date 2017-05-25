Major Gogoi rewarded: Man who was tied to jeep approaches human rights commission

Two days after Major Gogoi deemed him a stone pelter, Farooq Dar has approached the state human rights commission. The man who was tied to an Army jeep in April has filed a complaint with the Jammu and Kashmir Human rights commission.

Farooq Dar in his complaint has questioned the reward and recognition given to Major Gogoi of the Rashtriya Rifles. Dar has filed a complaint against Maj Gogoi and has sought justice from the Human rights commission asking why a violation of his rights had been rewarded by the Indian Army.

Several journalists working in Kashmir on Tuesday had come out in support of the Kashmiri man who was tied to an army jeep. The journalists took to Twitter to convey the "reality" behind the entire episode at a time when Major Leetul Gogoi alleged that Farooq Ahmad Dar was instigating the crowd to pelt stones against the army jawans. Maj Gogoi had said that he was forced to use the man as a human shield to save civilian lives.

Despite proceedings in a court of inquiry still underway, Major Gogoi was awarded the Army Chief's Commendation Card on Monday. Dar rejected Maj Gogoi's claims of him being a stone pelter and reiterated that he had ventured out on that fateful day to cast his vote in the Srinagar bypolls.

OneIndia News