Major fire breaks out at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A major fire broke out at famous Raj Kapoor Studio in Mumbai.The fire broke out at the sets of TV show 'Super Dancer'. There was no crew on the set at the time of incidence.

Major fire breaks out at famous RK Studios in Mumbai. Courtesy: ANI news
Major fire breaks out at famous RK Studios in Mumbai. Courtesy: ANI news

Six fire tenders and five water tankers were rushed to the spot. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment, reports ANI.

P S Rahangdale, chief of the Mumbai fire brigade, said fire personnel are still struggling to contain the fire. "There is no report of anyone suffering injury in the fire so far," he said.

RK studio is established by and named after the Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, It was founded in 1948, one year after India gained independence.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

mumbai, fire, bollywood

Please Wait while comments are loading...