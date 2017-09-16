Major fire breaks out at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at famous Raj Kapoor Studio in Mumbai.The fire broke out at the sets of TV show 'Super Dancer'. There was no crew on the set at the time of incidence.

Six fire tenders and five water tankers were rushed to the spot. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment, reports ANI.

P S Rahangdale, chief of the Mumbai fire brigade, said fire personnel are still struggling to contain the fire. "There is no report of anyone suffering injury in the fire so far," he said.

#Visuals Fire broke out at Mumbai's RK Studio. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eQc0J5qPiK — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

RK studio is established by and named after the Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, It was founded in 1948, one year after India gained independence.

OneIndia News