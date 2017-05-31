Major fire at power station in Meghalaya, equipment worth crores damaged

Written by: IANS
Shillong, May 31: A major fire broke out at a power station in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Wednesday, causing damage worth crores, official said. No one was injured.

Image for representation only
The fire at the Khliehriat Grid sub-station of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL) in Moowakhu was finally doused after two hours of efforts by firefighters, a police official said.

A short-circuit in one of the transformers led to an explosion and ignited the blaze, district police chief Spill Thamar told IANS.

Two 20 MVA and one 5 MVA transformers and breakers, worth nearly Rs 3-4 crore, were damaged by the fire, MeECL official Tinku Marak said, adding it may take a couple of months to restore power in the district and in some villages under West Jaintia Hills following the accident.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 18:42 [IST]
