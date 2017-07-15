Major fire at IOCL depot in West Bengal

A major fire broke out at Indian Oil Corporation Limited's depot in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday.

#WATCH: Fire broke out in five Indian Oil Corporation tankers at IOCL Depot in West Bengal's Siliguri, more than 10 fire tenders present pic.twitter.com/3FFRNn6RuW — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

Five IOCL tankers are said to be engulfed in flames, said reports.

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injuries or casualities have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

OneIndia News