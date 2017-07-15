Major fire at IOCL depot in West Bengal

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A major fire broke out at Indian Oil Corporation Limited's depot in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday.

Five IOCL tankers are said to be engulfed in flames, said reports.

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injuries or casualities have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

west bengal, fire, flames, fuel

Other articles published on Jul 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...