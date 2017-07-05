Maintain decorum, says Home Minister Rajnath to West Bengal Governor, CM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked both West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to maintain decorum following the spat between two, reports said.

Rajnath Singh cautioned them not to make public statement about the official business of the state government. Taking cognisance of the spat, Home Minister suggested them to focus on improving law order situation in communal violence-hit North 24 Paraganas district.

Rajnath Singh's response came after the West Bengal government wrote a letter to him and President Pranab Mukherjee complaining against the Governor.

Yesterday Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Tripathi used harsh language against her while they were talking over the phone on the issues of communal violence at Baduria in North 24 Parganas.

"He (Governor) threatened me over the phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this," Banerjee said at a media briefing in the state secretariat.

Communal violence broke in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal following an "objectionable" post on Facebook. Several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari. 300 paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot.

OneIndia News