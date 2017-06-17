Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram celebrates its centenary

Sabarmati Ashram founded by 'Father of the .nation' Mahatma Gandhi is celebrating its centenary on Saturday.

Sabarmati Ashram Trust invited, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi lived in the ashram, situated on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad along with his wife Kasturba from 1917 and 1930.

As per the official website of the Ashram, this historic place was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi launched the famous Dandi march from the ashram on March 12, 1930.

Mahatma Gandhi statue at the ashram A girl paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. PTI file Photo The museum President Pranab Mukharjee along with Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel and Governor O P Kholi visited Sabarmati Ashram. PTI file Photo Somnath Chhatralaya This large building of approximately 100 rooms was used as a community living quarters. The students of the Ashram school, participants of Swadeshi and Constructive Work Training Programmes stayed here and observed Ashram rules including those of common kitchen. Courtesy: Gandhiashramsabarmati.org Vinoba-Mira Kutir Gandhi hailed Vinoba Bhave as the model Satyagrahi for his total commitment to truth. He stayed here from 1918 to 1921. Later, he led Bhoodan Andolan a revolutionary movement for land donation in India. Madeleine Slade, a British Admiral's daughter, was devoted to Gandhi's ideology which she learnt form Romain Rolland's book. Gandhi called her Mira. She helped in Ashram activities. She also stayed here from 1925 to 1933. Courtesy:gandhiashramsabarmati.org Dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi A man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi talking with children during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI file Photo

