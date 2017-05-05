Mahatma Gandhi's alma mater makes way for museum

Rajkot's 164-year-old Alfred High School, where Mahatma Gandhi studied, has been shut down and will be converted into a museum.

Alfred High School, which was renamed as Mohandas Gandhi High School after the independence, was founded on October 17, 1853 during the British rule.

Mahatma Gandhi passed out from the school in 1887 when he was 18. The school will now be converted into a into a world-class museum in his memory.

All 150 students here have been given their school leaving certificates.

Curtains down on 164-year-old school The present building of the Alfred High School was built by the Nawab of Junagadh in 1875 and was named after Prince Alfred, the Duke of Edinburgh. School's entrance The government in 2016 issued a notification the school will be converted into musuem worth Rs 12 crore and that the students be shifted to Karansinhji High School. The historic Alfred High School According to state official, the students in the school had been unable to perform well in board exams for almost a decade and enrolment had dipped. First English school in the region

OneIndia News