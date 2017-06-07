Maharashtra students to get CBSE Class 10 exam marks

The CBSE has said that it would share the scores of candidates who appeared for the Class X board examinations and are seeking admission to Class XI at schools. For those students based in Maharashtra, the board will share the scores with their schools in the state. The board has also decided to set up guidance centres at 9 CBSE affiliated schools in the state for those applying to Maharashtra government schools from other states. The students will get assistance in filling these forms at the centres.

The CBSE decided to share the scores with schools in Maharashtra as they do not accept grades for admission.

The Class X students from CBSE schools are being given grades in their board examinations since the 2009-10 academic year when the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system was introduced.

