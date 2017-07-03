Maharashtra SSC, HSC: No more internal exams

The practise of schools conducting internal exams for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC will be scrapped from the academic year 2018-19. The decision is being taken after it was found that schools were awarding marks to students unfairly and leniently. It was found that schools give full marks to students in internal tests, even if they were absent for the exam.

A study group comprising experts has been constituted and textbook publishing bureaus to come up with a new marking pattern. A circular on the new pattern will be issued in the next three to four days.

As of now, the board follows 80: 20 marking pattern, which judges students on written exams and internal assessments. Internals are conducted at the school-level, and can be in the form of oral or practical exams. Currently, the pass mark is calculated after combining marks of both the exams.

The department is planning to change the marking scheme. Officials are also looking at proposals on alternative marking schemes. Some of the proposals seek to hold 100 mark written exams, scrapping internals entirely. Others are looking at awarding grades instead of marks for internals.

OneIndia News