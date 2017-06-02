Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2017 after June 9, how to check

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2017 will be released only after June 9. The results of Class 10th or SSC exam will be announced by next week, sources say. The results would be available on the official website of the board.

17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

result.mkcl.org, or Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News