Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam revaluation form 2017 out soon, all you need to know

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam revaluation form 2017 will be available soon. The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 were declared yesterday. The SSC revaluation form will be released soon on the official website of the board.

In the results which were declared yesterday the pass percentage was at 88.74. The pass percentage among the boys and girls is at 86.51 and 91.46 respectively.

The revaluation form would be released soon on mahresult.nic.in. The form is likely to be released in a day or two.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam revaluation form 2017

Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the compartment date sheet link

Enter roll number

Submit

Download

Take a printout

How to apply for Rechecking or Verification of Marks:

Apply for rechecking: Verification and Re-Verification of Marks can be done within 1 week of declaration of result.

Photocopy of answer sheet within 21 days

Re-verification of marks fes is Rs 300 per subject.

The period for applying is within 07 days 28th May 2017 to 5th may 2017.

Payment process can be taken through Epayment or echallan or draft.

Application can not be submitted through offline process.

Result for revaluation will be published on MSBSHSE official website.

Official Website for Rechecking: mahresult.nic.in .

. No request received under RTI for verification of marks will be accepted

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News