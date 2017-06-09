Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017: Update today at 10 am

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 is likely to be declared today at around 10 am. There has been a lot of confusion regarding the results owing to a great deal of delay.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and High Education (MSBSHSE) in a release advised students not to believe rumours. It made it clear that the results would be announced next week. However a Times of India report states that the result may be declared today.

The results would be available on the official website of the board. There are over 17 lakh students who are awaiting the results for long.

17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in

, , Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News