Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 today, how to check

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 will be declared today. Students can check the results from 1 pm onwards. The result will be available on the official sites of the board.

The minimum marks needed to clear the Class 10 exams is 35 per cent of the total score which should include internal assessment and marks secured on viva and practicals. Once declared the results will be available at mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in

Marks needed to pass Students will be required to score at least 20 per cent of the total marks in the theory paper. If the theory paper of a particular subject is for 80 marks with 20 marks for practicals and internal assessment, the student would need to score at least 16 marks in the paper and a total of 35 marks out of 100 overall in order to pass the Class 10 state board exams. Extra marks for sports and arts One of the main reasons for the delay in announcing the results was because the board was in the process of awarding extra marks for sports, arts and culture. It may be recalled that the state education department had announced extra marks for students who excelled in the field of arts, culture or folk art. While initially it was decided that the extra marks would be given from 2018 onwards, a resolution was passed allowing students to apply from this year itself. The students were told that they could apply by April 30. This had led to excessive work load and many teachers had expressed unhappiness. 17 lakh students wait As per the official website, the Maharashtra Board conducts the examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the SSC exam is 17 Lakh. There are about 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state. How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

OneIndia News