Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017: The reason behind delay explained here

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 will be declared on June 13 at 1 pm. This brings a lot of relief to the students who have been waiting anxiously for the results.

Prior to the date being announced there were several dates that did the rounds.

There are 17 lakh students waiting for the results of the examination that they took in March. With the admissions to colleges nearing, it is extremely essential for them to know their result soon.

The reason for the delay is because the board did not want any errors while uploading the results. We wanted to do a thorough job, board officials said.

Students have waited for so long and we did not want any confusion on the date the results are announced, the board official also added.

The board was yet to finish the correction of the SSC papers and this too had contributed to the delay. However there is no concrete explanation as to why the process took so long.

In the case of Uttar Pradesh, the results were delayed because the state faced an election. However there was no such scenario in Maharashtra. Despite this the results have been delayed.

Board officials however say that there is no need for panic and everything will be fine. The date is fast approaching. A review meeting has been scheduled and the date of announcement will be made only after that. The review meeting is likely to take place either later today or by tomorrow. The date would be announced on the official website of the board.

As per the official website, the Maharashtra Board conducts the examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the SSC exam is 17 Lakh. There are about 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News