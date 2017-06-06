Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam Results 2017: Meeting this week to announce date

Officials will convene a meeting to decide on a date to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam Results 2017. The meeting is expected to be convened sometime this week.

The date of the result has not been decided as yet. The tentative date given for the results to be declared is June 9.

However according to Krishna Patil, the secretary of the secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, no official date has been decided as yet. A review meeting will be convened soon, following which the date for the announcement of the result will be decided he said.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in

, , Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News