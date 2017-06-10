Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017: How much needed to pass and latest updates on date

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 is likely to be declared on June 12. Sources say that the result is unlikely to be declared today.

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the results owing to a great deal of delay.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and High Education (MSBSHSE) in a release advised students not to believe rumours. It made it clear that the results would be announced next week.

The results would be available on the official website of the board. There are over 17 lakh students who are awaiting the results for long.

17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

How many marks to pass?

The minimum marks needed to clear the Class 10 exams is 35 per cent of the total score which should include internal assessment and marks secured on viva and practicals.

Students will be required to score at least 20 per cent of the total marks in the theory paper.

If the theory paper of a particular subject is for 80 marks with 20 marks for practicals and internal assessment, the student would need to score at least 16 marks in the paper and a total of 35 marks out of 100 overall in order to pass the Class 10 state board exams.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

