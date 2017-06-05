Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 expected on June 9

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 are expected on June 9. The results would be available on the official website of the board.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 expected on June 9

17,66,098 candidate appeared in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.inresult.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017

OneIndia News

Read more about:

maharashtra, students, results, examinations

Other articles published on Jun 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...