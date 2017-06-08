Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017, confirmed next week, don't believe rumours

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 will be announced only next week. Students have been advised not to believe rumours and wait for an official announcement from the board.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and High Education (MSBSHSE) in a release advised students not to believe rumours. It made it clear that the results would be announced next week. Last year the results were declared on June 6.

The results would be available on the official website of the board. There are over 17 lakh students who are awaiting the results for long.

17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News