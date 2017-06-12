Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 tomorrow at 1 pm

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 will be declared on June 13, tomorrow at 1 pm The result date was announced by by examresults.net.

The minimum marks needed to clear the Class 10 exams is 35 per cent of the total score which should include internal assessment and marks secured on viva and practicals. Once declared the results will be available at mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

Students will be required to score at least 20 per cent of the total marks in the theory paper.

If the theory paper of a particular subject is for 80 marks with 20 marks for practicals and internal assessment, the student would need to score at least 16 marks in the paper and a total of 35 marks out of 100 overall in order to pass the Class 10 state board exams.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News