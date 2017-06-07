Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 after June 9

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017 are expected after June 9. The results would be available on the official website of the board. There are over 17 lakh students who are awaiting the results for long.

17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year. Once the results are announced, students can log in to mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017

Visit mahresult.nic.in , result.mkcl.org , mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in .

, , or . Click on SSC results 2017

Enter roll number, other details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News