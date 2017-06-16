Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017: Admissions to be tough in junior colleges

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 was declared on June 11. Considering that students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have secured higher scores, state board students may find it difficult to secure a seat in the most sought-after junior colleges.

This scenario is likely to persist despite 193 across the state in the state board scored a perfect 100, thanks to the grace marks allotted for arts and culture and sports quota.

The cut-offs are high at the junior colleges. This means only the 100 per cent scorers may will pull the cut-off at junior colleges. Compared to a pass percentage of 88.74 among SSC students, a 99.81 per cent students passed the ICSE board exam in the state. The proportion of top scorers among state board students, too, has decreased.

Many junior college principals agreed that the competition will be tough for state board students. "The competition will be tough this year. While many state board students have scored 100 per cent, only a small chunk falls into the above 90 per cent category. They will find it difficult to get admission to reputed colleges where cut-offs are high," said Shobhana Vasudevan, principal of R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics said a report in the Indian Express.

Commerce stream will continue to have high cut-offs this year, she said. Ancy Jose, principal of Nagindas Khandwala College in Malad, said cut-offs will be higher for Commerce given the rise in demand. "Even as the overall performance of state board students was poor, the ones who secured 100 per cent will pull up the cut-offs," Jose said, adding Science stream may see a dip in cut-offs, the report also stated.

OneIndia News