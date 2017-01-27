Maharashtra: Shiv Sena wants to avoid ‘instability’; to continue its support to BJP

Mumbai, Jan 27: As the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra looks shaky, a senior Shiv Sena leader on Friday said that the party was not leaving the coalition government in the state.

A senior Shiv Sena leader speaking to ANI added that the party did not want to create instability in Maharashtra by leaving the government in haste.

"We don't want to create instability in Maharashtra, so the Shiv Sena will continue its alliance with the BJP for some time (Hum Maharashtra ko isthir nahi bana na chaahte isliye hume state Govt mein alliance rakhna padega kuch time ke liye)," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that his party will fight the next month's civic polls in Mumbai alone.

"I will not tie-up with the BJP in any of the future polls in any city or district council. From now, the Shiv Sena will tread a new path. For the last 25 years, we rotted in this alliance. If in the past Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had not stood behind them (the BJP), they would have been destroyed by now,'' Thackeray said.

The announcement by Shiv Sena chief created a lot of buzz in the political circuit.

The Shiv Sena is a junior alliance partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

