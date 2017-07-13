Maharashtra NEET UG-2017 provisional state merit released

The Maharashtra NEET UG-2017 provisional state merit list has been released. The list is available on the official website. The merit list is for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other paramedical courses.

After verification of documents eligible students can fill forms online. The list is available at dmer.org.

After the release of the merit list, candidates will now have to visit the four allotted centres for the document verification process. The Centres are:

Mumbai: Grant Government Medical College, Sir JJ Hospital Campus

Pune: BJ Government Medical College

