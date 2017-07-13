Maharashtra makes Social Boycott a crime

Social boycott is now a punishable crime in Maharashtra. President Pranab Mukherjee gave his assent to Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, making the state the first ever in India to make social boycott a punishable offence.

The initiative that was the brainchild of slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dhabolkar is now a reality but his daughter Mukta Dhabolkar hopes that effective implementation is ensured. "It was initiated by Dr Dhabolkar and even after his murder, it did not stop. We fought for it relentlessly. Several people have been waiting to register their complaints under this law and this comes as great relief to them. In this law, the term 'Jat Panchayat' has been defined very well. It is very important to define it since people of various communities call such panchayats under various names and try to escape from the law," said Mukta Dhabolkar.

Following the murder of rationalist Dhabolkar, the movement gathered momentum and the Maharashtra legislature passed the law unanimously in 2016. After a long wait, the President is said to have given his assent in June this year after which it was published in the state Gazette.

With a lack of definition for caste panchayats, many communities resort to using terms like Bhavki, Ghavki, Mandal or Sabha but his law defines jat panchayats well and activists are confident that it will help hundreds who have been oppressed. "Social boycott is the major tool in the hands of caste panchayats. People pay fine and take the punishment to avoid excommunication. This law will change the way caste panchayats function and their nature. In itself, it won't bring any changes but it needs to be taken to the state and our organisation will work with the state to take it to the people," Mukta Dhabolkar added.

With the new law, the state can now take action against extra-judicial bodies like caste and community panchayats. The offence of imposing social boycott will now attract a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both. Abetment of the offence also attracts the same punishment under the new anti-social boycott law.

OneIndia News