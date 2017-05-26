Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 not today, likely by May end, how to check

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 will not be declared today. The result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or class 12 of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to be declared by the end of May.

The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 25, 2017. Over 15.05 lakh students appeared for the out of 8,48,000 were boys while 6,56,000 were girls. Once the results are declared students can check the same on mahresult.nic.in.

Last year, Maharashtra Class 12 results were declared on 25 May. 14 lakh students appeared for the exam and the pass percentage was 86.60.

How check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017:

Log on to mahresult.nic.in or results.nic.in , examresults.net

or , Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

Enter Hall Ticket No

Click on View Result

Download

Take a printout

